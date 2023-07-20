Tekashi 6ix9ine Performance In Puerto Rico Canceled: “There Have Been Several Threats”

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s scheduled performance at the 2023 Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico has been canceled due to safety concerns, according to a statement from Univisión, via Billboard.

“We are aware that many fans are looking forward to the highly anticipated performance of 6ix9ine and Yailin “La Más Viral’’ at this year’s Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico,” the statement began.

“After carefully assessing concerns that have been raised, and working closely with local authorities, the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority, the Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety and Univisión concluded that the artist 6ix9ine will not be part of the event. This decision is based on the safety recommendations issued by competent entities, and with the firm commitment of always prioritizing the safety and well-being of all those who are involved in and attend the show.”

Before officially being pulled from the event, 6ix9ine was advised not to perform, El Vocero de Puerto Rico reported.

Rapper 6ix9ine performs at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2018 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

69, who released his debut Spanish album, Leyenda Viva, in June, was set to perform on the island tonight (July 20), but was cautioned to change plans, “because there have been several threats made against his life.”

“The commissioner of the Police Department, Antonio López Figueroa, told the Univisión network that it should refrain from the participation of rapper Daniel Hernández, artistically known as 6ix9ine, scheduled for this Thursday, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico as part of the Premios Juventud,” reads the statement to the news outlet.

According to 69’s Instagram, he touched down in his father’s homeland on Wednesday (July 19) as he posted an Instagram Story of himself exiting a jet with the P.R. flag emoji. In a following IG Story, he also claimed that the aforementioned safety advisories were “rumors that are not true.”

The advisory follows 69’s recent commentary about Latin star Anuel AA, who he collaborated with on the track “BEBE.”

Instagram/6ix9ine

The trolling rapper has been known for his antics of shading other artists. He’s previously had beef with Lil Durk, Casanova, Chief Keef, G Herbo, Juice Wrld, Ludacris, YG, The Game and many others. 6ix9ine’s provocative demeanor has ousted him in the Hip-Hop world, as his legal woes have labeled him a “rat” by social media critics and some rap peers.

Due to backlash from his antics, 69’s popularity in Hip-Hop has seemingly declined, as his latest LP peaked at No. 19 on the US Top Latin Albums chart, but failed to make the Billboard 200. His prior projects Dummy Boy and TattleTales both peaked at No. 2 and No. 4 on the Billboard 200, respectively.

In the midst of the 27-year-old rebranding himself as a Latin artist, he’s been dating and being summoned to the boxing ring. Earlier this year, Lil Durk invited 69 to a $50 million boxing match in Dubai.

“I dont want you hurt or dead you a kid from the burbs,” the Chicago rapper captioned an Instagram DM to 69. “I got 50 million my own money without help to fight you on tv in [Dubai] [sic]we can double the money 3 rounds…..go talk to your rich friends lets set it up [September] – stop the violence lol.”

69 responded with, “It’s so funny cause I know you on album press run,” speaking of Durk’s lasted album Almost Healed. “U need anything to promote this album since NBA YoungBoy not biting the bait. But I want to fight you for no money p***y. For free. Come to Miami. Let’s get a hotel room and throw down 1 on 1.”