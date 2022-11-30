Tems Says “I Am Not Your Christian Savior” In Defense Of Sexy Photoshoot

Tems is defending photos from her recent Dazed magazine feature thanks to their risqué nature.

In the fearless fashion mag’s The Beautiful Issue, the Nigerian singer took a few snaps in fishnets and other sexy apparel that has raised eyebrows among her more conservative fans.

In a series of Tweets on Tuesday (Nov. 29), the 27-year-old let critics know that her morals are not determined by the photos she takes and that she is “not here to uphold your beliefs about God.”

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but I am not your Christian savior,” Tems tweeted. “I didn’t come here to uphold your beliefs about God. I will not fit into this box you try to put me in. I won’t satisfy you in that area please find the person that will. Or ask yourself why you care.”

Speaking to her personal evolution and growing her confidence over the years, she added: “So much growth this year. I’m here for my fans. I have worked so much on myself. It will all make sense when it happens. I started in 2018. Look at what music looks like today. Still Next level coming. I’m just about to start.”

I don’t know who needs to hear this but I am not your Christian saviour. I didn’t come here to uphold your beliefs about God. I will not fit into this box you try to put me in. I won’t satisfy you in that area please find the person that will.

Or ask yourself why you care. — TEMS (@temsbaby) November 29, 2022

So much growth this year. I’m here for my fans. I have worked so much on myself. It will all make sense when it happens.

I started in 2018. Look at what music looks like today. Still Next level coming.

I’m just about to start. — TEMS (@temsbaby) November 29, 2022

The Grammy-nominated artist then declared that her mission is to impress herself and no one else because she is “not playing the same game,” “whether you know it or not.”

“I don’t brag because I’m not playing the same game,” she continued. “I don’t need to brag, I am who I am whether you know it or not.”

Quoting a parable from the Gospel of Matthew (7:74-27), she wrote, “It is the house that is built on the solid rock that will withstand the storm,” before stating, “I’m trying to impress myself not you.”

She ended her rant with a gif of a scene from A Raisin In The Sun where Denzel Washington slams the door in a man’s face. She captioned the image with, “I just a baby!! I’m gonna show off. You don’t like it? F**k you from the bottom of my heart [praying hands].”

I don’t brag because I’m not playing the same game. I don’t need to brag, I am who I am whether you know it or not.

It is the house that is built on the solid rock that will withstand the storm.

I’m trying to impress myself not you. — TEMS (@temsbaby) November 29, 2022

I just a baby!! I’m gonna show off.

You don’t like it? Fuck you from the bottom of my heart?? pic.twitter.com/OvCjF98jdb — TEMS (@temsbaby) November 29, 2022

In her interview with Dazed, Tems shared how her musical path has boosted her confidence.

“Technically, my career has taken me out of my comfort zone and made me into a more outgoing person,” she shared. “But I wasn’t thinking about how to be better in the limelight, I was just thinking of how to be a better person in general, the best possible version of myself. And I think once you start being visible, a lot of these things that you didn’t know existed start coming to light, you start knowing yourself more too.”

She also explained why she believes her goals for herself as an artist are different than most singers.

“I don’t want the same things most artists want, my goal is different,” she revealed. “It’s not necessarily people, it’s really just a system. But once you’re an artist you’re not really an artist, you’re an entertainer – your life is entertainment for people. It’s a system of distraction.”

Take a look at Tems tweets above in defense of her latest cover shoot wirh Dazed, which can be read in its entirety here.