Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Terrace Martin Brings “This Morning” With Arin Ray And Smino To ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The song is featured on Terrace Martin's latest album 'Drones,' which earned the No. 15 spot on VIBE's 21 Best R&B Albums Of 2021.

The Tonight Show
Screenshot/YouTube

Terrace Martin, Arin Ray, and Smino brought their “This Morning” collaboration alive with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (Jan. 6) night. The trio showcased their individual musical talents and delivered a smooth rendition of the funky jazz track. On a stage decorated with greenery under dim lights in what looks to be a takeout restaurant, all three artists are in sync.

“killed fallon, a dream come true. what’s next??” Arin Ray wrote on Instagram. “s/o @terracemartin for bringing us together. @smino we went up.”

Terrace Martin
Terrace Martin performs onstage during the Mastercard Jazz 2019 Concert on Aug. 31, 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Mauricio Santana/Getty Images for Mastercard

The song is featured on Terrace Martin’s latest album Drones, which earned the No. 15 spot on VIBE’s 21 Best R&B Albums Of 2021. It was released in November of last year. The full project includes features from Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Leon Bridges, Channel Tres, Robert Glasper, Cordae, James Fauntleroy, Hit-Boy, D Smoke, and more.

“There are touches of R&B, touches of jazz, touches of hip-hop, touches of classical, Cuban music, West African music, house music,” Martin said of his album in a statement according to Pitchfork. “You’re going to hear all elements of Black music within this record. It’s not one element I can leave out if I call myself a true Black artist.”

Watch Terrace Martin, Arin Ray, and Smino perform “This Morning” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.

 

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad