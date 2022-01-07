Terrace Martin Brings “This Morning” With Arin Ray And Smino To ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Terrace Martin, Arin Ray, and Smino brought their “This Morning” collaboration alive with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (Jan. 6) night. The trio showcased their individual musical talents and delivered a smooth rendition of the funky jazz track. On a stage decorated with greenery under dim lights in what looks to be a takeout restaurant, all three artists are in sync.

“killed fallon, a dream come true. what’s next??” Arin Ray wrote on Instagram. “s/o @terracemartin for bringing us together. @smino we went up.”

Terrace Martin performs onstage during the Mastercard Jazz 2019 Concert on Aug. 31, 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Mauricio Santana/Getty Images for Mastercard

The song is featured on Terrace Martin’s latest album Drones, which earned the No. 15 spot on VIBE’s 21 Best R&B Albums Of 2021. It was released in November of last year. The full project includes features from Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Leon Bridges, Channel Tres, Robert Glasper, Cordae, James Fauntleroy, Hit-Boy, D Smoke, and more.

“There are touches of R&B, touches of jazz, touches of hip-hop, touches of classical, Cuban music, West African music, house music,” Martin said of his album in a statement according to Pitchfork. “You’re going to hear all elements of Black music within this record. It’s not one element I can leave out if I call myself a true Black artist.”

Watch Terrace Martin, Arin Ray, and Smino perform “This Morning” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.