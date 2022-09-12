Terrence “Punch” Henderson Speaks On Kendrick Lamar’s TDE Exit

Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson recently touched on his love for Kendrick Lamar and the rapper’s newfound independence. During a recent appearance on the My Expert Opinion podcast, Punch addressed news that Lamar’s latest studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, would be his last with TDE.

“I care about him generally as a person,” Punch said of the Compton native. “But using the analogy like if you got kids, at some point they gotta go outside. You can’t walk with them everywhere they go. They gotta go out and gather they own experiences,” he said. “Even if they fall on they head, they gotta fall on they head, get up and learn from that and keep moving. You’re concerned always, but it’s still like, ‘I’m proud of you, bro. Do what you do.’ If you need something, the phone is open. Whatever, whatever.”

In 2021, Lamar revealed that the then-pending release of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers would fulfill his contractual obligations to Top Dawg Entertainment. Lamar signed to the label during the early 2000s, releasing multiple projects under the moniker “K.Dot” before reaching stardom with his given name. During his tenure on TDE, Kendrick Lamar released five studio albums: Section.80, Good Kid M.A.A.D City, To Pimp a Butterfly, DAMN., and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. He also released additional projects on the label, including Kendrick Lamar EP, Overly Dedicated, and Untitled Unmastered. The 14-time Grammy Award winner has since launched his own media company, pgLang, which includes signees Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

Watch Terrence “Punch” Henderson’s appearance on the My Expert Opinion podcast below.