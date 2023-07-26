Terry Crews Admits Porn Addiction Caused Angry Outbursts Toward Wife And Kids

Terry Crews recently opened up about his porn addiction and the way it affected his interactions with his family.

The 54-year-old actor revealed that he would express anger toward his five children and his wife while secretly battling the addiction during an interview with Dax Shepard.

The America’s Got Talent host appeared on Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and admitted that he would pick fights with his wife Rebecca King-Crews just so she wouldn’t ask him questions. “Poor woman,” he stated. “It was horrible. My kids, I would be angry at them for getting in the way.”

The couple spoke on the addiction in their 2021 audio memoir Stronger Together about how his negative relationship with porn almost ruined their marriage, which was also addressed in Crews’ 2014 memoir Manhood. “He’s the hero of our story, in my opinion,” Rebecca told People. “He made the choice to take this battle on and really become a better person.” Check out the Armchair Expert episode below.

Terry Crews caught a lot of flack back in 2020 for his comments about Gabrielle Union being fired from America’s Got Talent. The 50-year-old actress revealed that she experienced sexism and racism on set, and Crews denied witnessing any of that.

“First of all, I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience on America’s Got Talent,” he said during an interview on The Today Show. “In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”

Upon receiving backlash on social media, the Friday After Next actor claimed that he did not have to gain the approval of any woman but his partner. “There is only one woman on earth I have to please. Her name is Rebecca,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS.” Check out ET Canada’s reaction to Crews’ comments below.