Tevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A ‘Verzuz’ Battle

After sharing the stage with Usher recently at Park MGM’s Dolby Live on August 26th to sing his hit song “Can We Talk,” Tevin Campbell gave his input on the state of R&B. In a run-in with TMZ, the 45-year-old mentioned who he considers to be the kings of the genre, and who he believes can battle Usher in a Verzuz.

Usher brought out Tevin Campbell! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/60fsALd7sd — Tokenblackgal ϟΦβ (@tokenblackgal) September 5, 2022

“We’re all kings, man. We’re all kings,” Campbell shared with TMZ when asked if Usher is the King of R&B. “Everybody’s a king, everybody’s a prince. The original kings, we owe it to them. You know, Sam Cooke and Donny Hathaway, and Marvin Gaye. Those are the kings, but we’re all kings.”

After being questioned further about Usher, he added, “All I know is Usher’s great, man. He’s a great artist, but we can all be kings and be great at what we do and still co-exist as kings.” Campbell even touched on the idea that Usher believes that no other singer can go toe-to-toe with him in a Verzuz match.

Suggesting that there is one singer that can see Usher in a battle, he said “R. Kelly.” He added, “[He] has a lot of hits and he wrote all of them … when I think of an R&B artist that’s had a lot of hits, I think of R. Kelly, and not only his hits, he’s written for so many other people, you know.”

Campbell stated that although he loves Verzuz, he “just doesn’t believe in the competition.”

Check out Tevin Campbell performing with Usher above and speaking on R&B below.