Teyana Taylor’s Halloween Party Disrupted By Attempted Robbery

Gunfire was exchanged, but no major injuries were reported.

Teyana Taylor in yellow jacket
Rich Fury/Getty Images

Over the Halloween weekend on Saturday (Oct. 30), police were called to The Sunset Room in Hollywood where Teyana Taylor’s Halloween party was taking place following an attempted armed robbery that took place outside of the venue.

TMZ reported that three armed men approached three women who were outside of the club and attempted to rob them. They pistol-whipped one woman and later, a security guard jumped in to help them. The guard and one of the assailants exchanged gunfire, but the bullets only hit parked cars.

The men fled in an unknown car and the woman who was attacked refused medical attention. Taylor has not made a statement regarding the incident. For Halloween 2021, the K.T.S.E. singer and her husband, Iman Shumpert, dressed as Wayne and Garth from Wayne’s World and later she flaunted her immaculate physique in a Madam Slay from Black Panther costume

Taylor is also gearing up to kick off her retirement tour, The Last Rose Petal, this Friday (Nov. 5) in San Francisco. When she announced the tour in September, she wrote, “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard…. However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer. Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell….”

