Teyana Taylor’s Halloween Party Disrupted By Attempted Robbery

Over the Halloween weekend on Saturday (Oct. 30), police were called to The Sunset Room in Hollywood where Teyana Taylor’s Halloween party was taking place following an attempted armed robbery that took place outside of the venue.

TMZ reported that three armed men approached three women who were outside of the club and attempted to rob them. They pistol-whipped one woman and later, a security guard jumped in to help them. The guard and one of the assailants exchanged gunfire, but the bullets only hit parked cars.