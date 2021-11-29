Teyana Taylor Reveals Her Body “Gave Out” During Final Leg Of Last Rose Petal Tour

The last rose petal hasn’t fallen just yet, despite Teyana Taylor’s revelation of being hospitalized during the final leg of her farewell tour. Initially slated to appear at the Femme It Forward concert in Connecticut on Saturday (Nov. 27), the Harlem songbird took Instagram with a statement.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT rose petals…. I love y’all!” the 30-year-old began. “Thank you for being so understanding. Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%.”

Taylor admitted her body began shutting down days prior to the Mashantucket, Conn. show, but she did her best to power through it. “I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night. My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b***h was tryna get on that stage. Y’all know I’m with the s**ts!” she joked.

The KTSE singer urged fans to listen to their bodies and “when to sit down or it will definitely sit you down.” She will continue to take the next few days off for recovery and her Connecticut show will be rescheduled. Taylor has not made an announcement on the status of her Atlanta show scheduled for Tuesday (Nov. 30).