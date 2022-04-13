Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, And Children Cover ‘EBONY’ Magazine, Address Family Rumors

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event with a first-ever verzuz concert at The Belasco on Nov. 3, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, and their growing family put their love on display as the cover stars for EBONY magazine’s April 2022 edition. Together, the couple and their daughters Junie age 6, and Rue age 1, are featured in the editorial as models for Black love. In the story, authored by the couple, Taylor and Shumpert discussed their relationship and rumors of marital issues.

Earlier this year, the “Do Not Disturb” singer addressed a viral scandal that claimed her husband was unfaithful and she had a drug problem as a result of the fallout.

“These types of rumors and lies hurt the most because I take pride in being a mother and would never be that irresponsible. I’ve never used drugs a day in my life, nor do I smoke, and only drink occasionally. My health issues were never a secret. We actually outwardly shared them with the world on our reality tv show, We Got Love,” wrote Taylor. “So, for someone to take that and make it a joke is extremely hurtful. It makes me emotional thinking about it.”

The NBA champion also spoke about the rumor.

“Just the way it was broken down I’m like, bro, I cannot believe this is real. Like we’re waking up to this. Like we’re really having a conversation about a TikTok? I don’t know where people get off. I live a real life and that’s really my wife, these really are our kids, we really love each other, and we’re really going to go hard,” Shumpert expressed.

Beyond the rumors, the couple also shared positive aspects of their romance and family life.

“We’re working to build generational wealth,” Taylor wrote. “We’re young and what I respect about Iman and my dynamic is that we empower and push one another to be better versions of ourself all across the board.”

