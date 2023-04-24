Skip to main content
Teyana Taylor Confirmed As Latto’s Creative Director

Taylor is the visionary behind the rapper's Coachella set and more recent performances.

Teyana Taylor and Latto in a split image
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Polestar; Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

Since retiring from music, Teyana Taylor hasn’t slowed down her momentum in the slightest. Within the past month, she’s starred in the critically-acclaimed A Thousand And One, appeared on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, made a guest appearance during Usher’s Vegas residency, and announced that she is now Latto’s creative director.

Following the conclusion of Coachella 2023, Taylor shared a video from the rapper’s rehearsal during the first weekend of this year’s festival. She explained that despite running on one hour of sleep, she’s “just doing what I do with what I got!”

Spike Tey meets with her partner, Courtney “Coco” Gilbert to discuss the set design before having a run-through with the dancers and the “Big Energy” rapper. In the video’s caption, the Masked Singer winner wrote, “The Aunties are not just regular creative directors, we’re cool creative directors @theauntiesinc. I am truly a proud AUNTEYYYYYYYYYYYYY @latto777 you did ya big one both weekends.”

Taylor continued, “I’m so proud of your growth, willingness to be a student to better your craft and your dedication! I’m so excited for the journey ahead with you as your CD. 4 shows down together and a lot more to goooooooo! Let’s goooooo!”

Since her pivot from front-facing to behind-the-scenes, fans and critics have praised how she’s been able to forge a new path for herself.

Music and entertainment reporter Njera Perkins tweeted, “We should talk about how genius it is that Teyana Taylor figured out a way to open up doors for herself as a creative in the industry. Starting her production company was one of the best decisions for her career and this is proof of that. These two are going to make magic.”

A fan added, “Big Tey in her bag!! I’m here for this lane she’s in right now. I high key still want more music from her but love the creative direction.”

Watch the full “how it started vs. how it went” breakdown above.

