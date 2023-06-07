Teyana Taylor Pens “Love Letter To Harlem” With Star-Studded Short Film

Teyana Taylor has unveiled a star-studded mini-movie in promotion of her new collaboration with Jordan Brand, in which the Harlem native pays homage to her uptown roots.

Inspired by Cinderella, the film casts Taylor opposite Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who plays Prince Charming, and includes guest spots from DJ Khaled and fellow New Yorker’s Fabolous, Remy Ma, Lola Brooke, and Maino.

On Tuesday (June 6), the 32-year-old shared the short film on her Instagram account, along with an open letter dedicated to all of the “dreamers around the world” and the contributors to the film. “Dreams and fairytales are more realistic than the mind perceives it be,” Taylor began. “A tangible dream is simply a non-fictional fairytale. As a dreamer, I was often afraid to join life’s magic on the dance floor until I truly started believing myself.”

The burgeoning performance coach also encouraged the “dreamers” to be unbridled in their zest for life, pointing to her own embrace of her individuality, which she says was a driving sentiment in the creation of the her sneaker. “Growing up, I was not the typical girl or kid for that matter. I knew life had more to offer. This sneaker represents not only my story, but it represents everyone who has a dream. Be brave enough to be different, and allow life and TIME to Evolve You.” She concluded her message by thanking the Jordan Brand team, as well as her family, friends, and supporters for their assistance and continued support.

Released on June 1, the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem” sneaker received massive fanfare, with the collection selling out within minutes of the launch. The buzz surrounding the drop was bolstered by viral unboxing videos by rap stars Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne in advance of the drop.

Watch Teyana Taylor’s short film below.