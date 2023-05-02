Teyana Taylor Hilariously Snuck Chick-Fil-A Into Met Gala, Surprising Pusha T And Usher

It’s been rumored that a ticket to the Met Gala costs $50,000, but it’s also been said that the long wait for food and drinks don’t make the cost worthwhile. So, it seems Teyana Taylor took matters into her own hands and brought Chick-Fil-A to fashion’s most prestigious event.

Pusha T was shocked as he ate adjacent to Taylor and like anyone would, he took to Instagram to capture the moment. The Virginia-bred rapper captioned the video, “@teyanataylor is embarrassing me. She brought @chicfilausa to the #MetGala. I want her away from me… #Harlem.”

Pusha T/Instagram

Even Usher stopped by their table and was surprised by the A Thousand And One actress’ food selection. Pusha added, “#HARLEM [sic] @usher tried to stop her…[face palm emoji],” as Taylor continued to demolish her meal. In an effort to get the It’s Almost Dry rapper back for clowning, she recorded his meal, joking “that n***a f**kin’ it up too.”

Pusha T/Instagram

Teasing him about his second helping, the Harlem native continued, “this n***a plate is clean! This is a new plate vs. this plate. Embarrassing me. Embarrassing. Don’t play with it.” She captioned her video, “there’s two types of ppl, @kingpush.”

Teyana Taylor/Instagram

Funny enough, this isn’t the first time Taylor has shown up to a high-profile event and made sure she didn’t leave hungry. Back in 2019 at the CFDA Fashion Awards, she and husband, Iman Shumpert had Chipotle delivered to them via Postmates. According to The Cut, the Mexican fast food franchise even shouted them out on social media and gifted Taylor the “Best Delivery Award.”