Teyana Taylor Speaks To Dionne Warwick “Almost Every Day” In Preparation For Biopic

Following Teyana Taylor’s dynamic lead role in A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand And One, the Harlem native is set to tackle her most iconic role to-date as Dionne Warwick in a forthcoming biopic.

Taylor, 32, spoke on the new endeavor on The Tamron Hall Show on Monday (April 3).

“We’re in the building process right now,” she explained, noting that she always ensure she was able to “lock in” with any person that she would be playing. Taylor detailed how she’s been referencing Angela Bassett’s performance as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993) and Jamie Foxx’s performance as Ray Charles in Ray (2004) as examples she intends to emulate when playing Warwick.

“I miss when movies were like that, when you really get to know them and tap in,” she continued. The K.T.S.E. singer later revealed that she and the “Walk On By” singer, 82, speak almost daily, adding that she wanted Warwick to “feel as safe as possible” during the biopic’s development process.

Taylor expressed, “To be able to tell her story—because a lot of these stories get misconstrued or extremely dramatized to an extent, and that’s not like where we really want to go.”

No other information regarding the biopic was announced, but CNN rang in this past new year by debuting the Warwick-centered documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over.

Back in 2016, Warwick announced that LeToya Luckett was set to portray her in a self-titled biopic, based on the former’s 2010 memoir, My Life As I See It. Mario Van Peebles had been set to direct the film, but it seems it never made it past pre-production.

Catch Taylor in A Thousand and One, now playing in theaters, and see her full announcement about Warwick’s biopic above.