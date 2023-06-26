Teyana Taylor Addresses Janky Wi-Fi While Accepting BET Award

Teyana Taylor may have taken the crown for most iconic — albeit hilarious — acceptance speech at the 2023 BET Awards. The retired singer was named Video Director of the Year at this year’s ceremony, but wasn’t present to accept her win in-person.

Unfortunately, the endearing moment for fans and shocking moment for the A Thousand And One actress was thwarted because of a bad internet connection. Taylor has since addressed the awkward moment on Twitter.

“Either this wifi in Paris is whooping my a** or the venue at the awards was whooping all our a**es. Either way, Thank you Father God & Thank you all for the love. AunTEY loves yalll,” wrote the mother of two. Those seemingly in attendance clarified that the wi-fi issue was the venue’s fault, to which Spike Tey responded, “Ohhhhh okay okayyyyyyy… so it wasn’t me!!! Lol.”

Her mother-manager, Nikki, started to accept the award on her behalf. However, in true Black mama fashion, she opted to call Taylor via video call, instead—allowing her daughter to react to the win in real time. “This is her night. I’m gonna let her have her night. I’m calling her right now. Sorry BET,” she declared.

Since pivoting away from music, the Harlem rose has directed videos for Coco Jones, Ne-Yo, Diddy, and more. Not to mention, fans love that she has become a creative director guru to artists like Latto, Summer Walker, Lola Brooke, and others. Plus, she is expanding her fashion resume as a stylist and designer.

Most recently, Tey revealed she was the visionary behind Usher’s custom looks for his LADF Gala performance as Dodger Stadium. “I’ve styled lots of people but this one is for the books! I’m still pinching myself! Thank you @usher for trusting me to get you righttttttt for such a big night!”

Taylor, coincidentally, manifested her success as a director back in 2019 as pointed out by a fan on Twitter. “Ima be a big Director one day. Mark my words…..I’m working, Im grinding…..I’m also very drunk right now but I mean every word lol I’ma visionary. I got tha eye!!!!,” she wrote.

Fast forward three years, all she could add was “Wow, The power of God!!! This gave me chills.”

Watch her full acceptance speech above.