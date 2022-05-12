Here’s Your First Look Into ‘The Best Man’ Limited Series

The Best Man: The Final Chapters may not have a set release date, but the gang is really back filming the final installment of the beloved franchise.

Malcolm D. Lee, director and writer of both The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday, teased a first look into the filming process that’ll include the final member of the male heartthrobs getting married. Quentin, played by Terrance Howard, was the self-proclaimed bachelor of the group until it was revealed at the end of the 2013 sequel that he was finally settling down. His character joked, “Yeah, it’s time,” before cutting to the end credits.

According to Deadline, the limited drama series will follow all of the original characters as “relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.”

In the first look (seen below), Howard is standing beside Morris Chestnut and Harold Perrineau sans Taye Diggs, seemingly dressed for a wedding with the caption, “The fellas minus 1. Quentin’s getting married. #thebestmanfinalchapters.”

Joining the original cast (Chestnut, Diggs, Perrineau, Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Melissa De Sousa, and Regina Hall) will be Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion, and Eric Scott Ways. Parker will play Xiomara Amani, a captivating beauty set to “disrupt” the group’s dynamic. Canada will play Wellington, Quentin’s father. Dixon will play Demetrius, a former lover in the life of Long’s character, Jordan.

The franchise kicked off in 1999 with Lance’s wedding to Mia and the long-awaited sequel caught up with the crew nearly 15 years later in a tension-riddled reunion plagued with emotional turmoil, displaying the need for brotherhood and friendship—regardless of time, distance, or circumstance. Though Monica Calhoun’s character died in the sequel, the chance for a flashback appearance is still on the table.

The Best Man: Final Chapters will stream exclusively on Peacock.