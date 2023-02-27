Malcolm D. Lee Unveils What’s Next After ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Success

There’s one thing on Malcolm D. Lee’s mind following the success of The Best Man: The Final Chapters and that’s rest. VIBE caught up with the award-winning screenwriter/director following the series’ wins at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. After congratulating the Queens native, only one question came to mind: what’s next?

“I’m trying to get a little bit of rest,” Lee, 53, explained. “And then ‘get in the woodshed’ as my father would say, and gear up for the next couple of years so I can set myself up for more success.”

The Best Man: The Final Chapters won the Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special category while two of the franchise’s stars, Morris Chestnut and Nia Long, took home awards for Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Television Movie, Limited Series, or Dramatic Special, respectively.

In VIBE’s December 2022 digital cover story, Lee spoke about the franchise’s bittersweet conclusion and revealed he was grateful to finish what started in 1999. Now, after the limited series won its first award, the filmmaker shared how it feels for him to be part of Black Hollywood‘s legacy—considering the nod is one for us, by us.

“It feels fantastic. It feels beautiful. I came in this business trying to represent us in an authentic and robust way, and thus far, I’ve been able to do that and I’ve been able to work with some great collaborators. I’ve been blessed to work with the right studios and networks. So yeah, it feels fantastic.”

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is streaming exclusively on Peacock.