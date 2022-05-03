The D.O.C Speaks Out On Snoop Dogg’s Acquisition Of Death Row Records

Former Death Row Records artist The D.O.C. has spoken out about Snoop Dogg’s recent acquisition of the label, voicing his respect and appreciation for the rap legend. “I’m proud of Snoop and everything he’s accomplished and all the things that he’s going to do,” The D.O.C. recently said in an interview. “And every moment of his adult life, he is still showing me what it means to be a great guy and great human being. The guy is f**king everywhere (laughs). I mean, he’s in the grocery store, he’s on the billboards, on my freeways — he’s everywhere.”

He continued, adding, “Being integrated into the system in a meaningful way helps us to sort of reprogram or [deprogram] some of the things that may be not so positive with [Hip Hop], because it’s really all about the money,” he explained. “So, you can show these kids that there are multiple ways to get out here in this business and make a great living through this means.”

A native of Dallas, Texas, The D.O.C. signed to Ruthless Records, making his debut with his 1989 album, No One Can Do It Better, which is universally hailed as a Hip-Hop classic. Topping Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, the LP was certified gold months after its release before ultimately reaching platinum certification in 1994.

Unfortunately, shortly thereafter, the rising star was involved in a car crash and suffered a crushed larynx, an injury that derailed his career. Leaving Ruthless Records along with Dr. Dre in 1991, The D.O.C. helped pen several songs on Dr. Dre’s Death Row debut, The Chronic, including “Nuthin’ but a G Thang,” “Lil’ Ghetto Boy,” “A Ni**a Witta Gun,” “Lyrical Gangbang” and “B**ches Ain’t Sh*t.” After contributing lyrics and vocals to several other Death Row albums, The D.O.C. would leave the label in 1994, releasing his sophomore album, Helter Skelter, in 1996. He released and third and final solo project, Deuce, in 2003.