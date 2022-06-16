The Game Blasts 50 Cent For Relationship With Estranged Son When Detailing Hypothetical Film

The Game recently made an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, during which the West Coast rapper discussed his life and career, as well as the various beefs he’s been embroiled in throughout his career. At one point during the sit-down, The Game was asked if he’d ever consider recording an album or doing a film with 50 Cent and which option he’d choose if his hand was forced.

Given that he’s publicly deemed Fif’s rap skills as lackluster on numerous occasions, The Game opted for the latter, albeit not without taking the opportunity to take a malicious shot at the rapper, referencing the Power broker’s estranged relationship with his first-born son, Marquise, and alluding to having sexual relations with Marquise’s mother.

“Yo… I’d do… What kinda movie?” Game asked the hosts as far as the genre they’d like to see him and Fif in. “If we on the opposite sides in the movie, I think the movie is he abandoned his son and I come in, you know what I’m sayin’, to the baby moms and show her how, you know, a real dad is.”

He continues, adding, “At first he don’t, you know, he warmin’ up. He don’t just call me dad. The type of parenting and the type of fatherhood that I, you know, adhere to children, that I put on children. It’s like, only a certain amount of time before he gon’ be calling me, you know, dad. It’s like, me and him, I don’t really f**k with him because he abandoned his kid, his own child, his flesh and blood. And then, I come along and pick up the pieces.”

Titling the hypothetical film Abandonment, The Game made it clear that he’s not yet moved beyond taking digs at his former collaborator-turned-arch nemesis.

Watch The Game’s I Am Athlete podcast episode below. His response begins at the 3:05 mark.