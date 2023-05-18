The Game Compliments Travis Barker’s Daughter Amid Claims Of Cultural Appropriation

The Game has shown his support for the lyrical talents of Alabama Barker, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, amid claims of the teenager committing cultural appropriation.

The 17-year-old rapper uploaded a snippet of one of her new songs to TikTok this week, in which she raps about outlasting the competition and spending quality time with a companion.

“When we ain’t together when I’m with him, he know that I’m the realest/ Ain’t got no opposition all these bi**hes in they feelings/ But listen who the f**k y’all talkin’ to/ I’m Alabama get to know me I might spazz on you,” she aggressively raps in the 40-second clip.

The post also showcases Alabama’s vocal stylings, as she purrs, “Just pick up when I’m calling/ You know my body/ Don’t switch up when you got it/ You know you got me/ I’m out here riding shotty you right beside me/ you feeling all up on me/ He blow exotic” toward the end of the clip.

While a number of social media users took issue with Alabama’s rapping style, appearance and aesthetic, she also received flattering words from a number of celebrities, including The Game, who commended the youngster on her flow. “NGL … she in pocket!” the 43-year-old wrote in the comment section of the post.

Alabama Barker also took the time to send a shot at her detractors by posting a clip of Nicki Minaj talking about people who talk unpleasantly about those they do not like. The young raptress has spent much of her life in proximity to Hip-Hop artists, as her father has worked with some of rap’s biggest stars over the years. Barker has appeared on tracks by Lil Wayne, The Game, Kanye West, LL Cool J and more during his decorated career.

This isn’t the first time Alabama Barker has shown off her rap skills. In April, she dropped a track called “Diamond in the Rough,” and previously released her song “Our House” at 11-years-old.

Watch Alabama Barker “Our House” music video below.