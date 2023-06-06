The Game’s Best Friend Dead After Murder-Suicide Incident In Los Angeles

The Game has announced that his best friend has passed away after being involved in an apparent murder-suicide. On Sunday (May 4), the veteran rap star took to Instagram to share the tragic news, revealing that his late friend, Avante Rose, allegedly murdered another person before taking his own life.

“I’m crying while I type this because I miss you so much!!” the 43-year-old captioned the post, which included multiple photos of Rose alongside stars such as Dr. Dre, Drake, Snoop Dogg, and The Game himself. “My emotions are all over the place because of the entire situation & it’s hard to feel the way a person should normally feel when losing a best friend, brother… due to the fact that you not only took your life, but you took someone else’s as well. I send a tremendous amount of prayers to her family and my heart is with you all as you process the untimely death of your daughter, sister, niece, cousin, family member.”

The former G-Unit member also shared a few of his fondest memories with Rose, whom he’s known since kindergarten and grew up with in the streets of Compton. “I waited a few days because the initial impact of hearing you were no longer here on earth, simply crushed me,” he began. “Since kindergarten it’s been me & you side by side going through life together. Staying up past our bedtimes watching WWE, to walking to the store to get a soda & chips every time we mowed another lawn & made $1 a piece, to growing up… It was ALWAYS ‘Chuck & AR.’ It hurts my hurt to know that all I have left is my memories & I’ve been drowning them with my tears this entire weekend.”

Rapper The Game attends day 1 of the Radio Broadcast Center during the BET Awards ’14 on June 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET

He then says that while the crime Rose is alleged to have committed is heinous, his actions are not a reflection of the man he knew personally. “In no way shape or form do I mean any disrespect at all or condone his actions in the matter, but I promise you didn’t know the Avante I did,” read his caption. “The Avante I grew up with, fought with, cried with & stood back to back for 30 years with was a happy, comedic father & friend who loved hard & would literally do anything for me, my children or anyone he loved.”

Game also revealed that when he was the victim of a shooting during the early ’00s, it was Rose who took him home from the hospital. He also noted the presence he played in the lives of his children, whom Rose had known since their births. “He was at the hospital for each of my children’s births & he did not miss one of their birthday parties & they would smile so hard when they seen him coming,” he wrote.

According to Hollywood LA News, Rose, 44, was found dead in a vehicle after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Kassandra Arevaloz, who was formally pronounced dead on May 30. Rose was pronounced dead on June 1.

Read The Game’s Instagram tribute to Avante Rose below.