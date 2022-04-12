The Game Challenges Eminem To Battle, Says 50 Cent “Can’t Rap”

The Game has built a reputation for coaxing rap artists to engage in beef on and off wax throughout his career. Yet, one target he’s yet to lure into a back-and-forth is rap legend Eminem, who has yet to respond to The Game’s challenge to a rap battle following claims that he’s a superior emcee to Em.

During an appearance on the Fresh Pair podcast with Katty Customs and Just Blaze, The Game spoke on his reasoning for lashing out at Em, attributing his actions to his competitive spirit rather than a verbal threat.

“When I said what I said about Em, it was to challenge him,” The Game explained. “To challenge Hip-Hop. To ignite a rap riot. Not a street fight or not a ‘let’s pull out the straps’ but ‘n***a, get up and rap.”

However, while The Game doubled down on his opinion that his rap skills are currently stronger than Em’s at this stage in their respective careers, he acknowledged the Detroit native’s impact, admitting he once considered him as the greatest rapper alive. “At one point in my career, I thought that Em was better than Jay just based off of ‘Renegade’ because The Source magazine said Eminem got Jay on that verse,” the “Eazy” rapper continued, before again lobbying for the opportunity to exchange diss records. “You did it with MGK, why not do it with me?”

When asked why he hasn’t issued a similar challenge to 50 Cent, The Game responded by demeaning Fif’s own abilities as a lyricist, alluding that his former collaborator would fare better in a war of words on social media, an arena Fif’s used to attack his rivals on numerous occasions.

“Because 50 can’t rap,” The Game said. “And so, I gotta go and level up and challenge the better rapper. That’s why. And not to take anything away from what 50’s doing. He could see it and tweet it but he knows I’m gonna respond or he could go rap about it but he’s gonna lose that battle.”

He continued, adding “I’m a rapper. He’s a rapper, and I am the better rapper,” he declared. “When it comes to rap, [50 Cent] can’t out rap me. So, your buddy can rap, though. Nobody really takes shots at Eminem off this preconceived notion that he’s better than everybody. Well, I want action and I want it today. And if you are a rapper or a rap God—the word ‘God,’ we throw it around so loosely but if we really talking about God, God controls everything. So, if you’re a rap God, control me.”

In addition to his challenge to Eminem, The Game has also stirred the pot with comments comparing the backlash Will Smith received following his slap of comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars with the lack of blowback from the altercation between Nascar drivers Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer this past Friday (April 8). In that incident, which took place during the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Gibbs and Mayer got into a violent brawl following the race, causing The Game to question why the commentary surrounding Gibbs and Mayer’s actions didn’t reflect that of the ire drawn by Smith.

“Oscar, Nascar … . All the same to me,” wrote the Compton native in a tweet. “Where y’all we don’t condone violence of any kind head assssss now that the white guys boxing on the track ?? 10 year ban or … …” before putting a thinking emoji at the end of the post. The Game has since deleted that tweet.

