The Game Calls NBA YoungBoy This Generation’s 2Pac

The Game has never been shy about sharing his opinion, regardless of the controversy his polarizing views may garner. The rap star recently gave his take on the artist who reminds him the most of 2Pac and named YoungBoy Never Broke Again as someone who could have an impact similar to that of the late Hip-Hop icon.

“NBA YoungBoy will be the 2Pac of this generation,” The Game reasoned of the Baton Rouge native during an interview with Montreality. “Sometimes when you see an 18-year-old kid say, ‘NBA YoungBoy is better than 2Pac,’ it’s not because he actually is or 2Pac is better than NBA YoungBoy. It’s just the Michael Jordan/Kobe Bryant/Lebron James thing. It’s different eras of greatness.”

Aware that his comparison of YoungBoy to Pac would receive backlash, the Compton native pointed out that many of today’s fans were born well after Pac’s death, making their preference for one over the other as understandable. “You should just appreciate them now because an 18-year-old cannot appreciate or relate to Tupac because they weren’t even alive. 2Pac has been dead for 26 years, so an 18-year-old kid wasn’t even born for another six years after he died. So why would you expect him to relate to Tupac over NBA YoungBoy?”

The Game isn’t the first to make the link between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and 2Pac. Southern rap legend Bun B recently acknowledged that YoungBoy has been crowned as the “new 2Pac” of this current era in an interview with TMZ in July. The rapper has topped the Billboard 200 chart four times in his career, and reportedly inked a $60M deal with Cash Money Records last month.

YoungBoy also made history by becoming the third rap artist to have an album debut at No. 1 on the charts while incarcerated with his Sincerely, Kentrell album. He joined 2Pac and Lil Wayne as the only other rap acts in history to achieve that feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again originally appeared on The Game’s latest studio effort, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind, but his verse was ultimately removed from the album due to the rapper’s hefty price tag for features.

