The Game Trolls 50 Cent’s Estranged Relationship With Son Marquise

Rappers 50 Cent and The Game make an appearance at the Schomburg Center For Research in Black Culture to announce they will put their differences aside and make amends on March 9, 2005 in New York City.

The Game used 50 Cent’s estranged relationship with his son to troll him in another round of their longstanding beef. The Compton native took to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to show love to his child, Harlem Taylor, but the West Coast rapper couldn’t resist tying the post to his rival.

In the first post, The Game, legally known as Jayceon Taylor, uploaded a throwback picture of Fiddy, née Curtis Jackson, with his son Marquise Jackson. “Like father like… wait, wrong picture. BRB,” he captioned the mocking post. Taylor, 42, followed up with a throwback of himself and a younger photo of his own son, with another round of shots toward Jackson.

“Ahhhh more like it. I love you son, Harlem Taylor. You don’t want your dad playing favorites, leaving you out in the cold, n giving you scraps every month, come to DEATHROW,” The Documentary emcee said, channeling Suge Knight.

Taylor’s joke references 50 Cent’s ongoing drama with his eldest child, Marquise, who called his monthly child support payments “inadequate.”

“$6700 a month in the state of New York City, you do the math,” the 26-year-old told ex-rapper Choke No Joke on Instagram Live.

“You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood, $81,000 is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

Fif responded to his son’s pleas for increased payments on Thursday (Oct. 13) with a video of his own.

In the IG clip, Jackson is seen working out and relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Then, a “breaking news” story featuring Marquise’s No Choke interview plays, leading the businessman to immediately turn off the tv.

“F**k, this ni**a’s crazy. You 25 years old. Why you still talking about child support?” the 47-year-old artist questions.