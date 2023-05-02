The Game Reiterates YG’s Stance On “Other Races Rapping Along To The Culture”

The Game plays in the BETX Celebrity Basketball Game Sponsored By Sprite during the BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The Game took to Instagram to share his opinion about “scared” music fans. In an Instagram story post reshared from rapper YG on Monday (May 1), the 43-year-old artist did not add anything to the message written in white italic font over a black background.

“These n*ggaz love 2 sing the songs and party along to the music but as soon as they find out the lyrics in these raps is real they wanna act like scared lil bi**hes,” wrote the My Krazy Life performer in the original post.

“Don’t get scared now keep dance’n pu**y!”

After reposting the message, Hollywood Unlocked shared an image of The Game’s story, asking their readers for thoughts on the post. The West Coast rapper added his own commentary on the blog’s post.

“Y’all ‘commenters’ be miserable af,” he wrote. “It’s clearly a repost from YG n it’s about other races rapping along to the culture word for word but get scared when it comes to life. … Now gone bout y’all miserable a** lives n don’t forget to flip the mattress so the bed bugs can tan.”

In 2022, the Compton native offered a different critique of cultural appropriation through rap. On his 31-track studio album, Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind, the Grammy Award-nominated performer unleashed his thoughts about Eminem in a 10-minute diss song “The Black Slim Shady.”

At the top of this year, The Game shared another message on Instagram, but about his personal life. In January 2023, the rapper revealed his intentions to make a lifelong romantic commitment.

“I’m putting a ring on it this year all you gotta do is show up for me like I show up for you & pick a date,” wrote the hopeful artist.