GAP Sends Guapdad 4000 Cease And Desist Over Merch

The longtime clothing brand GAP has sent a cease and desist to Oakland, Calif. rapper Guapdad 4000 over his newly released merchandise. The conglomerate believes Guap’s moniker emblem for his hoodies resembles their iconic imprint logo.

Guap took to his Instagram and posted the lengthy document to show fans exactly what GAP warned him about before taking the legal route.

Opening the floor for public opinions on whether the side-by-side designs looked similar, he wrote: “HOW SIMILAR IS TOO SIMILAR? PRAY FOR ME. GOING LIVE LATER TO TALK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED. UNTIL THEN COP AS MUCH ‘ILLEGAL’ MERCH WHILE IT’S STILL AVAILABLE on GUAPDAD4000.com.”

Showing the classic “GAP” emblem-hoodie and then his “GUAP” adorned logo in a video, he added, “This don’t even look like their hoodie, it’s a whole different hoodie! I’m not ceasing sh*t.”

Outside of the legality of his merchandise, Guapdad 4000 has been pretty consistent with keeping his fans satisfied with his new music drops all year long. So far in 2022, he’s dropped his singles “Cheap,” “Fearless,” “Black Iverson,” and “Ruthless.” Guap also recently teamed up with Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y for their collaborative track “Pose.”