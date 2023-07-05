‘The Idol’ Takes Shot At Kanye West’s Love For Adolf Hitler

The Idol ended abruptly on Sunday (July 2), and it took some shots at Kanye West’s love for Adolf Hitler during its series finale, titled “Jocelyn Forever.”

During a conversation between Andrew Finkelstein (Eli Ross) and Jocelyn’s co-manager Chaim (Hank Azaria), the pair discussed the fictional pop star’s mental health since being linked to the abusive Tedros (The Weeknd). Jocelyn (Lily Rose-Depp) can be seen thrusting on one performer during the scene, to which Andrew questions whether “that girl’s sane.”

“Absolutely, she’s had problems, but she’s out there, but look at this,” Chaim says, pointing to Izaak’s (Moses Sumney) performance. “This is what puts a**es in seats in the arenas! You don’t see this sh*t normally.” Andrew responded, equally as shocked by the overtly sexual performance, with a dig at West’s expense. “You know, f**kin’ Kanye was filling arenas until he decided to start following Adolf Hitler.”

The Idol was critically panned at Cannes Film Festival for its suggestive and disturbing content. According to Deadline, HBO allegedly planned a six-episode vision of the show. But, plans shifted to a five-episode experience when director Sam Levinson took control of the series after Amy Seimetz departed.

As for Kanye West, his Hitler infatuation allegedly began during The College Dropout era, Rolling Stone reported. The outlet revealed the Chicago native’s obsession with Nazi culture dated back to his debut album, with two unnamed sources alleging he took inspiration from Hitler’s methods of “mass control.” The sources disclosed the information as a “well-known but well-kept secret within the rapper’s inner circle.”

“It’s not a stretch to now compare Kanye’s ‘by any means necessary‘ methods and tactics with Adolf Hitler’s,” an ex-longtime collaborator said. “To know that a Hitler/[Joseph] Goebbels playbook has been a central inspiration to Kanye’s own media playbook helps bring a great deal of clarity to the exact types of moves he’s been making over his career.”

In 2002, the Donda 2 artist reportedly discussed Hitler’s reign with many collaborators working on the LP. West would frequently quiz others on Nazis and the Holocaust, with a source claiming that Ye would question people around the studio and executives until he received a “satisfied” answer.

“It sometimes became heated depending on the person,” the unnamed collaborator source revealed. “[West’s] pattern of speaking on this in the studio [or] workplace was reasonably consistent. If he felt you were trustworthy, there was a reasonably high likelihood that he would attempt to engage with you and evangelize his beliefs about Hitler and the Nazis to you.”