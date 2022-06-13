Notorious B.I.G. Hologram Appears At Brooklyn Chop House

The 50th birthday of late Hip-Hop icon, The Notorious B.I.G., was celebrated last month on May 21. Since then, the world has continued to celebrate Biggie’s life and legacy through a string of special events and tributes. Over the past weekend, popular New York City restaurant Brooklyn Chop House was the latest to pay homage, as the eatery housed a hologram of Biggie at its Manhattan location on Saturday (June 11).

Proto Inc (formerly PORTL Hologram), which includes Sean “Diddy” Combs on its Advisory board, designed the installation, which includes a life-like hologram of the legendary Bad Boy artist dressed in a green, white, and black Sergio Tacchini tracksuit, shades, Kangol hat, Nike sneakers, and a necklace with a Jesus pendant.

In addition to the Biggie hologram at Brooklyn Chop House, the rapper was honored with a special orchestral celebration at Lincoln Center on Friday (June 10). The event, which included a performance from orchestral conductor Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, featured DJ sets from Clark Kent, Stretch Armstrong, Rich Medina, and Tony Touch. Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, his son CJ Wallace, daughter Tyanna Wallace, Fat Joe, Angie Martinez, and other celebrities and close friends were in attendance.

Last month, it was revealed that The Notorious B.I.G. would be entering the metaverse with his own virtual world ‘The Brook,’ where users will be able to roam the virtual neighborhood, attend concerts, buy and sell NFTs, and more.