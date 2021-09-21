Biggie Biography, ‘It Was All A Dream,’ To Be Released In Celebration Of His 50th Birthday

A new biographical book documenting the life and times of rap icon The Notorious B.I.G. is on the way. Titled It Was All a Dream: Biggie and the World That Made Him, the literature of this life is due for release in celebration of what would have been the Brooklynite’s 50th birthday.

Written by journalist Justin Tinsley and published by Abrams Press, the book will hit shelves in May 2022 and take a deep, investigative dive into the various moving parts of Biggie’s life and how they all molded him into the rap phenomenon he would ultimately become.

Tinsley, who has covered The Notorious B.I.G.’s life and legacy on numerous occasions through his work at media outlets like The Smoking Section and The Undefeated, announced the book this past Friday (Sept. 17) while sharing a pre-order link via his Twitter account.

“Remember that book I’ve been tweeting about for months?” he asked. “Well, now I can talk about it. ‘It Was All a Dream: Biggie and the World That Made Him’ dropping May 2022. In time for what would’ve been his 50th birthday. Pre-order here:”

According to the overview posted on Barnes And Nobles’ website, It Was All a Dream: Biggie and the World That Made Him will be based on interviews Tinsley conducted with those closest to the Clinton Hill and Bed Stuy rep, from longtime neighbors and friends to DJs, party promoters, and journalists who befriended or crossed paths with the “Juicy” rapper prior to his death.

The book will also analyze the sociopolitical landscape that impacted his life and view of the world, with a focus on “Caribbean immigration, the Reagan era disinvestment in public education, street life, the war on drugs, mass incarceration, and the booming, creative, and influential 1990s music industry.”

Billed as a definitive story of the world that birthed arguably the greatest rapper of all time, It Was All a Dream: Biggie and the World That Made Him will certainly be a must-read for die-hard fans of the King of New York and casual readers alike.

