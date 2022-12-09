The Notorious B.I.G’s Legacy Honored With Brooklyn Bridge Statue

The Notorious B.I.G’s impact continues, as a statue of the late Bad Boy Records emcee has been erected in Brooklyn.

On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the iconic rapper was immortalized with an art installation entitled “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings,” near the Brooklyn Bridge on Clumber Corner in downtown Brooklyn.

The figure is crafted by artist Sherwin Banfield, who used stainless steel, bronze, resin, winter stone, and wood to bring Biggie’s bust to life. “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings” shows Biggie’s hands extended outward, holding a microphone in one hand, and his heart in another.

Banfield took to Instagram to detail the statue’s creation and mentioned that the art piece also has a solar-powered audio and lighting feature, which plays a medley of the Brooklynite’s hits.

“THIS GOES OUT TO YOU, BROOKLYN,” the artist typed. “A sustainable sonic statue dedicated to the King of New York, Brooklyn Hip-Hop legend The Notorious B.I.G.”

Banfield also explained the significance of the sonic sculpture’s inception and location.

“The location had a profound impact on the work,” Banfield said during a conversation with ArtNet News. “It’s on a hill, and I wanted viewers to ascend towards a regal monument and be welcomed with open arms and two essential human qualities: the voice through a microphone and love via a heart.”

“Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings” was funded by the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and the Dumbo Improvement District, and was manufactured by Bill Makky.

The statue will be on display until Spring 2023.