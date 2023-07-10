The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Two-Night Run Breaks London Stadium’s Attendance Record

The Weeknd is breaking records during the European leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

The Toronto-bred crooner broke London Stadium’s attendance record with his recent two-night run at the venue on July 8 and 9. Both shows brought in a total of 160,000 people, breaking the record for single-night attendance for any show ever held at that stadium.

Live Nation reported the tour has sold over two million tickets for its European, South American, and Mexican dates — with 200,000 ticket sales from England and France alone, per Variety. The North American leg amassed over $148 million dollars.

“It’s incredible to see The Weeknd hit this milestone less than halfway through his massive sold-out European run,” Omar Al-joulani, Live Nation’s president of touring, told the outlet. “This historic moment in London shows the global fanbase he has cultivated over the years.”

Darryl Eaton, CAA’s co-head of North American touring, added, “On the heels of an enormous, hugely successful U.S. tour, Abel continues to sell at an astounding level across Europe. Abel entertained 160,000 fans across two nights at London Stadium, with another show in London to come at Wembley in August. We couldn’t be more proud to work with him and his team on this incredible tour!”

The After Hours Til Dawn Tour continues with shows in Brussels, Belgium, and will continue with stops in Barcelona, Milan, Paris, and more. The Weeknd starts his Latin America run this fall with shows in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and Buenos Aires prior to wrapping in Guadalajara, Mexico on Oct. 25.