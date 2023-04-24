The Weeknd Has Close Call With Pyrotechnics During Coachella Performance

The Weeknd performs with Metro Boomin at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California.

The Weeknd’s guest spot during Coachella this past weekend was lit, but almost to his detriment. The 33-year-old had a close call, almost getting burnt by pyrotechnics.

Abel joined Metro Boomin for the second weekend in a row during his dynamic Friday (April 21) Coachella set. The Dawn FM artist was in the middle of performing Future’s “Low Life” and encouraged fans to join him in singing the record’s chorus. Suddenly a flame erupted in front of him, causing the GRAMMY winner to go “Wooooo!” per a fan video posted on Saturday (April 22).

The Toronto superstar reacted via Twitter, writing “ALMOST COOKED ME” in response to the now-deleted video. Fortunately, the pop artist is okay and was able to continue the set.

The Weeknd was almost hit by flames during his Coachella set ? pic.twitter.com/8IrsO071sw — Concerts ? (@ConcertsByRap) April 22, 2023

ALMOST COOKED ME https://t.co/pxWS7cTKwT — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 22, 2023

Metro Boomin has had one of the most discussed Coachella sets over the last two weekends. In his week one set (April 14), he was joined by Abel, Future, Diddy, 21 Savage, Don Toliver, John Legend, and Mike Dean. Together, they performed tracks such as “Thought It Was A Drought,” “Wicked,” “Superhero,” “Too Many Nights,” “Escape From LA,” and “Knife Talk.”

The Weeknd also debuted his new track “Double Fantasy,” which was released this past Friday (April 21) and features Future.

“Temperature rising, bodies united, now that I tried you in my arms. No need to fight it, no need to hide it, now that I’ve seen what’s in your heart,” Abel sang.

He also joined Savage, Diddy, and Metro for their Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit “Creepin’,” which interpolates Mario Winans’ 2004 hit “I Don’t Wanna Know.”