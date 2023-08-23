The Weeknd Hilariously Reacts To Fan Singing “Out Of Time” Out Of Tune

Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye attends the "The Idol" Press Conference press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.

The Weeknd was taken aback by a fan attempting to “sing” “Out Of Time.”

During a recent show, Abel Tesfaye took to the crowd to sing with his fans. The singer was dressed in silver and white as he searched for a potential duet partner. Abel eventually found someone, but, to his surprise, it wasn’t great.

As he sang the track, he gave the microphone to the fan who sang “Out Of Time” out of tune. Shook to his core, The Weeknd walked away hilariously in disgust.

Since June, the global superstar has been trekking through Europe as part of his tour’s EU/ Latin America extension. The added portion will commence in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 15, 2023.

The Dawn FM musician recently extended his After Hours Til Dawn tour, announcing Australia and New Zealand dates on Monday (Aug. 21). Beginning on Nov. 20, 2023, in Brisbane, Abel will be joined by special guests Mike Dean and Chxrry22. The extension will end on Dec. 7, 2023, at Auckland, New Zealand’s Eden Park.

The Weeknd reacts to a fan’s vocals after handing her the mic during his performance of “Out of Time” at a recent show. pic.twitter.com/3rJi922fXO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2023

Based on the tour’s historical earnings, it’s not shocking to see why Tesfaye continues to add dates. On Friday (Aug. 18), he threw a one-night-only concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The show recorded 87,000 fans, breaking the stadium’s record for ticket sales, Live Nation UK reported.

“After smashing attendance records at @londonstadium in July, @theweeknd has made history again on the final date of the #AfterHoursTilDawn European tour tonight at London’s @wembleystadium,” the Instagram post read. “The Weeknd broke Wembley Stadium’s record for sales with their traditional concert set up with the stage at one end of the stadium with 87,000 tickets sold.”

His tour has sold over two million tickets for its European, South American, and Mexican dates. Abel also moved 200,000 tickets for his England and France stops. Meanwhile, his North American leg accumulated over $148 million. Omar Al-joulani, Live Nation’s president of touring, spoke to Variety about the incredible records the singer is breaking while on tour.

“It’s incredible to see The Weeknd hit this milestone less than halfway through his massive sold-out European run,” Al-joulani said. “This historic moment in London shows the global fanbase he has cultivated over the years.”