The Weeknd Honors Michael Jackson After Surpassing His Tour Record

The Weeknd has surpassed Michael Jackson’s revenue record for the highest-grossing tour ever by a Black artist.

As reported by Hot New Hip-Hop, the Canadian crooner’s After Hours Til Dawn tour, which has been on the road since the summer of 2022, has cashed in $350 million in ticket sales alone. Jackson held the record with his Bad tour in 1987, which raked in $311 million after adjusting for inflation, holding the title for 36 years.

On Tuesday (July 12), The Idol actor celebrated the feat by paying homage to Michael. The Weeknd uploaded a tour video showing him performing “D.D.” from his Echoes of Silence mixtape. The song, essentially a remake of Michael Jackson’s iconic “Dirty Diana,” has become a fan-favorite for Tesfaye’s following. For the singer, it is a direct homage to the late “King of Pop.”

“My king. Then, now and forever. Rest easy,” he captioned the IG post, depicting him passionately singing the cut in Belgium.

The acclaimed musician also recently shattered an attendance record at London Stadium on July 8 and 9 while on the European leg of his After Hours Til Dawn tour. According to Variety, both shows fetched 160,000 people, smashing the record for single-night attendance for any show in the stadium’s history.

The tour has also sold over two million tickets for its European, South American, and Mexican dates and a staggering 200,000 ticket sales for his England and France stops. Meanwhile, his North American portion collected over $148 million. Omar Al-joulani, Live Nation’s president of touring, spoke to Variety about the incredible records the singer is breaking while on tour.

“It’s incredible to see The Weeknd hit this milestone less than halfway through his massive sold-out European run,” Al-joulani said. “This historic moment in London shows the global fanbase he has cultivated over the years.”

Darryl Eaton, CAA’s co-head of North American touring, also provided insight on the success of After Hours Til Dawn.“On the heels of an enormous, hugely successful U.S. tour, Abel continues to sell at an astounding level across Europe. [The Weeknd] entertained 160,000 fans across two nights at London Stadium, with another show in London to come at Wembley in August. We couldn’t be more proud to work with him and his team on this incredible tour!”