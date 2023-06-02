The Weeknd Releases Visualizer For “Popular” Featuring Madonna And Playboi Carti

The Weeknd has dropped off “Popular” featuring Madonna and Playboi Carti and an official visualizer to boot. On Friday (June 2), the global superstar issued the new visuals featuring footage of HBO’s The Idol and its red carpet event.

The Weeknd is shown in the video smiling and snapping shots with co-star Lily-Rose Depp and the show’s director, Sam Levinson. Other cast members of the controversial show also make appearances, including Jennie Kim, Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son, Rachel Sennott, Moses Sumney, and Sophie Mudd. While the video doesn’t feature Carti and Madonna, the three-minute song does feature a refrain from the former and a verse from the latter.

During an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, the Toronto crooner revealed how the track came to fruition. “We’ve had a different version of this song prior,” the entertainer, né Abel Tesfaye, expressed. “So I’ve had these vocals for a while, and I’ve kind of just worked around it, and then kind of kept it in the tuck. But now it felt like it was time.”

The interview also found Abel referring to Madonna as “the ultimate co-sign for this song.” He then disclosed his desire to hopefully co-produce an album with the pop legend.

“I’ve always wanted to work with her,” the “Blinding Lights” star added. “I’ve always wanted to write and produce a Madonna album… well, co-produce with her, of course. She’s a visionary and she has such a singular vision. I just want to come into her world and create a classic Madonna album. That was always my dream. Hopefully this is the appetizer for that.”

“Popular” is set to appear on the soundtrack for his upcoming HBO original show, The Idol, much like his first single, “Double Fantasy,” featuring Future. The Idol, Vol. 1, is scheduled to be released on June 30 and will provide a musical glimpse into the harrowing world of the forthcoming series.

Fans can tune in for Abel’s television acting debut when The Idol premieres on HBO on Sunday (June 4).

Watch the visualizer above.