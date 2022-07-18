The Weeknd Unveils Teaser For His New HBO Series ‘The Idol’

During the East Rutherford, N.J. stop of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye revealed the teaser for his new HBO series The Idol.

The Canadian star is now stepping into production with his inaugural six-episode series. Co-created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, Tesfaye plays the role of Tedros, a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. Co-star Lily-Rose Depp plays Jocelyn, a rising pop star that gets lured into Tedros’ “sick and twisted” world.

The sneak peek opens up with Depp practicing her moves as she grooms herself for stardom as Tesfaye parties hard with drugs and sex. The teaser goes on to show the twisted side of things as Depp joins a group of others who join Tesfaye’s cult. “Why don’t you just be yourself?” Tedros asks Jocelyn as they sit at a dinner table. She responds, “Because there’s nothing about me that’s relatable.”

The Idol’s cast includes actors Troye Sivan, Steve Zissis, Debby Ryan, Melanie Liburd, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Tunde Adebimpe, Nico Hiraga, Anne Heche, and Jennie from the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

Although The Weeknd previously showed his acting skills in Adam Sandler’s 2019 film Uncut Gems, and his writing skills in an episode of the animated series “American Dad” in 2019, the new series marks Tesfaye’s first leading role in a television series.

“When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before,” Francesca Orsi, Executive VP of HBO Programming said. “Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality.”

Production has reportedly kicked off in November, but a premiere date has yet to be announced. However, the preview clip says the series is “coming soon”

Check out the teaser above.