The Weeknd Partners With Universal Studios For Halloween Horror Nights Attraction

The music videos for The Weeknd’s record-breaking concept album, After Hours, saw the singer dive deeper into unsettling themes inspired by horror movies. His most recent collaboration will bring the After Hours spectacle to life as the album will be the basis for the Halloween Horror Nights attraction.

The Weeknd has partnered with Universal Studios to create a new haunted house experience, VIBE has learned. The attraction, which has been named The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, will open at Universal Orlando Resort beginning September 2 and at Universal Studios Hollywood beginning September 8, with the final date being Halloween.

Universal Studios’ new attraction is heavily inspired by his fourth consecutive number one studio album and uses select tracks from the project as the soundtrack for the terrifying Halloween Horror Nights experience.

The Weeknd’s mysterious bandaged figure, who made appearances throughout music videos for the LP’s singles, will creep through the haunted houses. Attendees will trek into a living nightmare as they’re stalked by slashers, bandaged killers, toad-like mutants, and other unsettling abominations of Abel’s imagination.

Courtesy of Universal Studios

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music,” Abel Tesfaye said in a press release. “So this is a total dream come to life. I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”

John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, and Charles Gray, senior show director for entertainment creative development at Universal Orlando Resort, talked about the excitement surrounding the spooky new attraction.

“We are thrilled to take guests inside of the mind of The Weeknd, who is a Halloween Horror Nights fan himself,” Murdy said.

“This is an unprecedented haunted house that is going to shatter the expectations of our guests,” Gray added. “And immerse them in an unforgettable experience that is equally unexpected and terrifying,”

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are on sale now on Universal Studios’ official website.