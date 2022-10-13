T.I. Names Atlanta’s Top 5 Most Influential Rap Albums

T.I speaks onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

T.I. is an articulate, quick-witted gentleman, thus it seemed easy for the 42-year-old to name his top five “most important or influential” Atlanta rap albums. The “Whatever You Like” rapper took on that task when he stopped by Uproxx’s Fresh Pair, hosted by super producer Just Blaze and sneaker innovator Katty Customs, on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The ATL actor was asked to present his list without anything from his own discography, yet still answered quickly.

First on the list? The debut album of the dynamic duo known as Big Boi and André 3000. “Outkast, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.”

Next up, an LP by the talented quartet made up of CeeLo Green, Khujo, T-Mo, and Big Gipp. “Goodie Mob, Soul Food.”

His following two picks would surely make Twitter happy, but definitely deserve their just due overall. “Thugger [Young Thug], Slime Season. Future, Dirty Sprite.”

To close it off, Tip gave a nod to another young star, 21 Savage. “21 Savage, his last album,” the Paper Trail rapper said in reference to 2018’s I Am > I Was. “21 Savage, the one where he got ‘A Lot’ with J. Cole on it.”

Check out the full sit-down with T.I. below.