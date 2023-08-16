T.I. Says Kanye West Lost His Ability To “Read The Room”

T.I. claims Kanye West has lost his knack for “reading the room.”

During an interview with The Breakfast Club, TIP talked about his second studio album, Trap Muzik, turning 20 years old, and how it changed his career. As he continued giving props to those who helped him make the album, he was asked about Ye, who produced “Doin My Job.” When asked how working with a young Kanye was, the Atlanta emcee expressed his joy in working with him and how he used to “work rooms.”

“It feel like Ye, y’know, he got to a point where he just stopped reading the room and just gave everything everywhere, y’know what I mean?…He was just so excited playing it, and I’m listening, and when I heard ‘Jesus Walks,’ I said, ‘man he gonna either do really well or extremely bad,'” T.I. said.

The two have been at odds since Ye aligned himself with Donald Trump in 2018. After West met with Trump at the White House, TIP went to Instagram to voice his concern and disgust with Ye’s political leanings. In the post, he echoes his sentiment that Yeezy has lost his ability to read the room, calling him Trump’s “Cookie Boy.”

“Now I’ve been extremely patient and made it a point to not jump to any premature conclusions about Ye’ & his antics,” he typed at the time. “Partially due to the lessons learned from the outcome of other similar situations dealing wit my brother Wayne (which I admittedly mishandled a bit in hindsight) But now this sh*t is next level, futuristic Sambo, Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django a** sh*t Ye!!!! From what I can gather… This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen.”

“To all the people who follow Ye musically, socially, or even personally….who are confused, heartbroken, infuriated…. Let me make this clear… THIS SH*T AINT COOL!!! THIS IS A MOVE YE MADE FOR YE!!! THIS IS A PLAY TO PUT HIM IN A POSITION HE’D LIKE TO SEE HIMSELF IN…WE ARE NOT ON HIS MIND AS HE MAKES THESE COMMENTS AND DECISIONS. Don’t follow this puppet.”