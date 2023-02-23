T.I. Claims He Embellished Story About Snitching On Deceased Cousin

T.I. is claiming he lied about telling on his dead cousin, Toot.

On Tuesday (Feb. 21), the rapper, née Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., 42, appeared on Trap News Network for an interview where he discussed Boosie BadAzz calling him a “rat” for “snitching.” During the interview, Harris elaborated on the situation, clarifying that he made it up.

“It came from a conversation that my partner and I were having,” the King emcee expressed. “That conversation was, ‘Hey bro, if me and you catch a case together and I die before you, it’s mine.’ He was like ‘Nah, I can’t do that.’ [I said] ‘Yes you can. It’s mine. Why can’t you? I don’t understand it.’ He said, ‘Nah, I can’t do it.’ He said, ‘I can’t really say nothing about anybody who do, but I can’t do it.'”

“So off of that conversation, I created a set of circumstances. You know what I mean? And I thought that the embellishment was clear when I said I talked to my cousin and he told me…”

Trap Network News’ host then chimed in, explaining that his admission to snitching on his cousin was “satire.” “They didn’t get the satire, they didn’t get the change in the inflection of voice, they didn’t get the fact that you was basically being sarcastic,” the host said, to which TIP agreed. “Humor, satire, and sarcasm, it escaped them,” the aspiring comedian reiterated.

Clifford’s claim arrived the same day the entertainer hopped on Instagram to address BadAzz’s decision to cancel their joint projects due to the former’s violation of hood ethics.

The lengthy post saw the Paper Trail emcee unloading on the Baton Rouge artist — whom he described as “hiding [his] heart.”

“Idk if it’s you or ya ‘OG Uncle’ that needs to see it… but I GOT MY PAPERWORK ready to show!!! PULL UP!!!” My number the same & my address the same my ni**a,” he exclaimed. “To get on da net & speak on sh*t you’ve never spoke to me about is leaving me to believe you been hiding ya heart the whole time!!!!

“I’d NEVER speak ‘certain disrespect’ on your name/reputation bout a ‘IF’ homie… da convict code say When in doubt…pull the paperwork out!!! & ‘IF’ you ain’t did that… Now…Idk what type of time you on but I say again… ‘IF’ it was a question or confusion bout anything I said you could’ve called and asked… so u can report back & tell ya ‘OG’…or you could’ve pulled up & checked the blk & white like I’m offering now.”