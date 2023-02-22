T.I. Reacts To Boosie Canceling Joint Project Due To Alleged Snitching

T.I. has responded to Boosie Badazz’s decision to cancel their joint project over TIP snitching on his deceased cousin, Toot.

On Tuesday (Feb. 21), the Atlanta-based rapper took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the Baton Rouge artist’s recent comments, labeling the former a “rat.” The lengthy post included the clip of Boosie appearing on VladTV as the Paper Trail emcee unloaded on the 40-year-old “hiding [his] heart.”

“Yeah so… Idk if it’s you or ya ‘OG Uncle’ that needs to see it… but I GOT MY PAPERWORK ready to show!!! PULL UP!!!” My number the same & my address the same my ni**a,” the Grand Hustle founder exclaimed. “To get on da net & speak on sh*t you’ve never spoke to me about is leaving me to believe you been hiding ya heart the whole time!!!!

“I’d NEVER speak ‘certain disrespect’ on your name/reputation bout a ‘IF’ homie… da convict code say When in doubt…pull the paperwork out!!! & ‘IF’ you ain’t did that… Now…Idk what type of time you on but I say again… ‘IF’ it was a question or confusion bout anything I said you could’ve called and asked… so u can report back & tell ya ‘OG’…or you could’ve pulled up & checked the blk & white like I’m offering now.”

In concluding his response, the rapper, legally known as Clifford Joseph Harris Jr, 42, challenged the Bad Azz entertainer to pull up on him and get the truth about what happened with his cousin Toot. Furthermore, TIP asserted that he doesn’t care about Boosie’s opinion of him either way.

“Either way tho my ni**ga… I ain’t bound to no ni**a’s opinion of me… cause what dey ‘THINK’ will NEVER overrule what I KNOW!!! So don’t wonder no mo’ homie… answer the ‘IF’… PULL UP & report back to da rest of these ni**as who opinions matter so much to you. Cause I could Give a F**k bout what no ni**a think bout me!!!

“‘The tail shall never wag the dog’ Leadership Leads… wit facts and stats… we don’t follow no fantasyland sh*t…remember that!!! & I ain’t bending my knees for nothing or fearing nothing but GOD!!! So cmon & see what you speaking bout so next time you can speak intelligently. [Boosie] I expected more from you. This sh*t ain’t solid. obviously I thought we WAS something we WASNT.”