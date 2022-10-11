T.I. Trades Threats With Charleston White Over Comments About His Son

T.I. performs onstage at Richard Mille after dark at Wayne & Cynthia Boich's Art Basel Party in partnership with Jetcraft on December 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Rapper T.I. and YouTube personality Charleston White have become embroiled in a war of words following White’s disparaging remarks about T.I.’s son King Harris.

White, who has found himself at the center of disputes with multiple rap artists, recently shared his thoughts on King’s legal troubles, as the teenager and his friend, rapper Boosie Badazz’s son Tootie Raww, were arrested in September.

Jokingly predicting that the pair will ultimately be subjected to imprisonment, the personality and former gang member pointed to the pair’s “sheltered” upbringing as evidence that they’d be ill-suited to properly defend themselves if thrust into that environment. He also referred to King as a “yellow-haired freak” in the clip, which has since garnered a response from the 18-year-old, who threatened to assault White on sight while alluding to him cooperating with law enforcement.

“Charleston White, you’s a bi**h, boy!” King said during his Instagram Live session. “We about to whoop yo ass when you come back down here from telling. I can see you had a soft upbringing.”

The younger Harris’ retort to White’s comments caught the attention of his father T.I., who blasted the Texas native for speaking ill of his son.

“I’ll spare no expense on your a** ’bout mine. Give a f**k about no police, I’ll do all my time, ni**a,” the “Pardon” rapper warned on an Instagram Live on Monday (Oct. 10). “I got family who are willing to risk their lives and freedom to die ’bout me and mine. Don’t fucking play with my muthafu**ing child ever, ni**a.”

The King of the South continued his rant against White, echoing his son’s comments about White’s willingness to cooperate with the police at the threat of an altercation.

“Whatever man can fix his muthafu**ing face to talk sh*t about a muthafu**ing kid, bruh? You’s a hoe-a** ni**a. Come deal with the daddy. ‘Cause when the daddy get to getting on yo a**, you ain’t gonna do nothing but hit 9-1 and wait on the 1 to follow behind. Ni**a, if you don’t want no problem, what you keep on kicking up dust for?”

Undeterred by T.I. and King’s remarks, White responded with his own Instagram Live, during which he attributed his comments to him being a “comedian” while continuing to voice his willingness to get the authorities involved due to the pair’s menacing comments.

“I’m a senior citizen! That’s a threat, and he left me evidence,” White said. “I ain’t [fighting] no T.I. in a boxing match; I’m gonna put his son in jail. I’m a comedian, and I can make jokes about ugly babies. T.I. got an ugly baby.” He then took things a step further, threatening to shoot King in his throat in self-defense, referencing the tragic murder of Trayvon Martin in the process.

“I just want to tell T.I. something. That ni**a said my momma raised a bi**h. Ni**a, your mommy and daddy raised a yellow freak,” he said. “That ni**a T.I.’s son said, ‘I’ll whoop yo old a**.’ Now T.I., you got a yellow muthafu**a look how yo son look talking about he’ll jump on a 50-something-year-old ni**a. Them the kinda boys you got?

White continued, adding, “Say T.I., listen. If yo boy jump on me, y’all a bury that yellow muthafu**a. I’ll shoot him in right in his godd**n throat. I wish a 18-, 19-year-old ni**a would jump on me. Boy, I’ll Trayvon Martin that little muthafu**a, I swear to God.”

White then aimed verbal barbs at T.I., recalling the rapper’s previous work with Crime Stoppers, which he promoted as part of his plea agreement stemming from his federal gun case. He joked that T.I.’s efforts while fulfilling his community service obligations made such an impression on him that he has embraced working in tandem with law enforcement.

“You better get your boy, Tip, and you better tell him you work for Crime Stoppers,” White said. “Remember? They had you going around doing the community service talking to the kids about reporting crime because you got caught with a bunch of guns on federal papers. We don’t know how you beat them charges, T.I., ’cause one thing every ni**a in the feds know, ni**as don’t give a damn about that sh*t. So tell your son you inspired me to be a tipster. Tell your son I got the badge idea from you.”

T.I. voiced his desire to encounter White personally while acknowledging that his attempts to reach him had failed. “Still waiting to get on the phone or in ya face sir… been on hold since 1-2pm,” Tip wrote in the comments of a post on The Shade Room reporting the ongoing incident.

Afterward, in another Instagram Live later that night, White claimed that he had personally spoken to T.I., refused to back down from his previous statements.

“Just got off the phone with T.I.’s b*tch-ass,” White revealed. “If I ain’t no comedian, ni**a, then I’m gonna handle it like I ain’t no comedian. You ain’t dictating nothing, not this conversation. I’m the big dawg talking. I ain’t trying to get down or give a ni**a one so f**k you in your pu**y, Tip. That’s exactly what I just told the ni**a on the phone.“

While White said he wouldn’t attempt to have King imprisoned, he continued to denigrate his father, calling T.I. various expletives while deeming the rap star’s aggressive response to him as bluff.

“Yeah, I might be the police and guess what? They asked me, ‘You gonna put Tip’s son in jail?’ I said, ‘Nah, I ain’t gonna get him.’ When I stepped to his b**h-a** daddy he ain’t have all that tough sh*t in his voice. Ni**a, you ain’t no millionaire ready to crash out and go to no muthaf**king 23-hour lockdown. Stop talking tough trying to sell that sh*t to the people, ni**a. You a straight-up pu**y, ni**a.”

White also referenced the sexual assault allegations made against Tip and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and called T.I. a “rapist” in the clip.

