Toymaker Wants T.I. To Pay $6 Million Following Lawsuit

The toy company accused of stealing the OMG Girlz’s likeness by T.I. in a lawsuit is now flipping the script on the Atlanta rapper, as MGA Entertainment claims that the self-proclaimed “King Of The South” should pay $6 million after court proceedings ended in its favor.

Within legal documents obtained by Billboard, the filing describes why the 42-year-old should be responsible for its legal fees.

“The OMG Girlz’ litigation tactics, over-reaching claims, and misconduct — including violating one of this Court’s … rulings as to require a mistrial — justify awarding MGA the over $6.1 million in fees spent litigating this matter,” the company’s lawyers wrote.

Bahja Rodriguez, Breaunna Womack and Zonnique Pullins of the OMG Girlz arrive at the 44th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on February 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

The filing continued, “Both in the manner the OMG Girlz litigated this case, and the weakness of the substantive claims and theories the OMG Girlz presented (as confirmed by the jury), the Court should conclude that this case stands out from others.”

T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris originally went up against MGA in January seeking “economic justice.” The proceedings ended in a mistrial after the Harris’ legal team played testimony from a consumer’s deposition, which was deemed inadmissible due to a prior ruling made by the judge.

T.I. and Tiny Harris pose backstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

“The remarkable and numerous similarities between the OMG Girlz and MGA’s OMG Dolls are unmistakable,” the couple’s legal team said in a statement at the time. “Seeing is believing. MGA has gotten away with ripping off many with lesser resources before, and we intend to stand up for creators through this lawsuit.”

A new trial began in the spring, where after 10 days of testimony, a jury took the side of MGA after two hours of deliberation.