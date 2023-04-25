Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict’s Divorce Finalized After 6-Month Separation

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are now officially divorced from one another after calling off their marriage of 14 years in October 2022.

According to E! News, the parents of two finalized their divorce as they, “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.”

In addition, the actors have entered a custody agreement for their two children: son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. Per outlet, the co-parents will uphold their previous arrangement, which includes legal and physical joint custody. Also Mowry, 44, requested that the court dismiss spousal support, per her and Hardrict’s premarital agreement.

Cree Hardrict, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Cory Hardrict and Cairo Tiahna Hardrict arrives at the Premiere Of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Steve Granitz/WireImages via Getty Images

Just days ago the former star of the BET show The Game reflected on the life-changing decision via Instagram.

“If I’m being completely honest with you all, these last few months have been some of the hardest of my life,” she captioned a photo of her and their two children on Thursday (April 20). “There’s no telling what direction life is going to take you and nothing but one thing is ever certain: the love I have for these two.”

She continued, “They are the reason I continue to push myself every day to work harder. Even when the going gets tough, I do everything for my kids, for their future, and for the generations to come.”

Six months ago Tia Mowry made the shocking announcement of their divorce on Instagram.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” the Sister Sister star captioned a photo of her and Cory. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.”

“We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Hardrict has remained mum following the split.