Tierra Whack Arrested, Charged For Bringing Loaded Gun To Airport

Tierra Whack has been arrested for bringing a loaded gun to a Philadelphia International Airport checkpoint, WPVI reports.

According to the ABC News affiliate, Whack, 27, was charged with disorderly conduct for bringing her loaded weapon — which she is licensed to carry — to the transportation hub, District Attorney Larry Krasner has confirmed.

Story developing.

The Philly MC is licensed to carry. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

The news comes just weeks after hometown heroes The Roots featured Whack and Erykah Badu on their new song “Misunderstood” from their upcoming album End Game.

Whack has previously discussed her affinity for other artists from Philly, including some of Hip-Hop and R&B’s greatest voices.

“When I first started, I did my research,” Whack told The Philadelphia Tribune in 2019. “If I want to be a rapper or artist, I gotta know who came before me and what was going on. I looked up Jill Scott, Black Thought and State Property. I knew everybody. Today, I get to meet them all and be like, ‘Yo, if it wasn’t for you guys, I wouldn’t be here.’ They paved the way. They made it easier for me.”

Whack is featured on a new track from The Roots also featuring Erykah Badu. Photo by Rachel Luna/WireImage.

Whack dropped her debut and only studio album, Whack World, in 2018 and has since dropped three EPs entitled Rap?, Pop?, and R&B?.

She’s also worked with several A-listers, including Beyonce, Alicia Keys and others. Check out “TD” featuring the Philly rhymer, Lil Yachty, A$AP Rocky, and Tyler, The Creator below.