Tiffany Haddish Reveals She’s Attending Harvard University

Grammy Award-winning comedian Tiffany Haddish is getting serious about nurturing her mind. The actress has enrolled in courses at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Girl’s Trip star took to her Instagram story to let everyone know that she’s been getting her collegiate education. Standing in her presumed classroom, Haddish posted a video excitedly saying, “Hey, y’all. It’s your girl Tiffany Haddish. I ain’t been on here lately. That’s because I’m getting educated.”

She added, “That’s right. I’ve been going to Harvard for the last three days. I’m a student now!” she yelled following up with a quick pan of the classroom. “Look, this is the class. Bam! Harvard!”

She also added that she’ll be receiving a certificate after finishing her courses.

Jokingly, Haddish exclaimed, “I’m getting a certificate! Educated, baby! They said I wasn’t gone make it! I made it! Don’t be jealous, don’t be jealous. Fill out your paperwork. You can get in, too—no, you can’t! No, you can’t!“

Other celebrities who have attended Harvard for a certificate program are LL Cool J, Swiss Beatz, and Tyra Banks to name a few. Actress and philanthropist Yara Shahidi recently graduated from Harvard University with a Bachelor’s degree in African American Studies. Yara enrolled in the prestigious university back in 2017 and completed her four-year program with a gap year. The grown-ish star finished strong after submitting a 136-thesis paper.

See Tiffany’s announcement and fan reactions below.

Congratulations, Tiffany Haddish!

Excuse me for a sec but @TiffanyHaddish is getting some courses in at Harvard MA'AM YOU BETTA GO!!!! — Joe (@Just_Joeking__) June 5, 2022

As a classmate with you at Harvard, you added so much insight and wisdom. Thank you for making our class better. — ChristosNikitopoulos (@Christos22) June 5, 2022