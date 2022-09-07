Tiffany Haddish Addresses Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish has spoken out about the recent child sex abuse lawsuit filed against her and fellow comedian, Aries Spears. On Monday (Sept. 5), she took to Instagram to address the allegations that were originally reported in a disturbing exclusive from The Daily Beast.

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” Tiffany typed in a brief statement on her Instagram account. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

Both Haddish and Spears have recently been accused of grooming and molesting two then-minor siblings. According to CNN, the lawsuit was filed against Spears and Haddish in Los Angeles Superior Court last week. The suit uses pseudonyms “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” to refer to the victims. In it, the two allege that in 2013 and 2014, Spears and Haddish had them appear and act in sexually suggestive skits.

“While this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all,” Haddish continued in her statement. “I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

According to the report by The Daily Beast, Haddish allegedly coached Jane on how to perform sexually explicit actions on food. “Haddish verbally explained what was expected of Plaintiff Jane Doe and then showed Plaintiff Jane Doe how to give fellatio, including movements, noises, moaning, and groaning,” the lawsuit reads. “At that point, I knew a hundred percent what they wanted out of me,” Jane expressed to the outlet.

Today, Jane and John Doe are 22 and 15, respectively. Debra Opri, a lawyer for Spears noted that the comedian was not going to “fall for any shakedown” in a statement to CNN.

