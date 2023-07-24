Tiffany Haddish Says Breakup With Common “Wasn’t Mutual”

Tiffany Haddish, star of Disney’s new Haunted Mansion and Apple TV+’s The Afterparty, is back in the public eye.

The comedian got candid with The Washington Post about her breakup with Common, fertility struggles, and last year’s child abuse scandal amid plans to adopt.

It was “the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had,” she said of her time with the “Come Close” rapper. “It’s where I felt safest out of all the relationships I’ve ever had.”

Haddish revealed their breakup, though, wasn’t mutual. He allegedly began to retreat and didn’t invite her to his own birthday party. She explained, “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’”

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

The Girls Trip star is somewhat jaded by the relationship’s aftermath. “I’m a pretty positive person, and I’m here to have an experience,” she stated. “I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?”

Elsewhere in the interview, she expressed that she’d just experienced her eighth miscarriage. Adding, “I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in.”

Due to her fertility issues, Haddish shared her plans to adopt. This was decided before she and Aries Spears were accused of child abuse by a Jane Doe who was involved in a skit titled “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” with her younger brother. The 43-year-old revealed that she regretted partaking in the skit. “While this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can,” she shared in a statement. The lawsuit was dismissed weeks later.