Tiffany Haddish Claims She “Crashed Weddings” For Food When Homeless

Tiffany Haddish attends the Hollywood Unlocked 3rd Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Before she was famous, Tiffany Haddish relied on unconventional methods to survive. During an interview, the 43-year-old remembered attending events she was not invited to in order to obtain food and drinks. The Girls Trip star shared how the weddings of strangers once served as her dinner time.

“I’ve crashed weddings before, given a speech, and didn’t know anybody there,” explained the comedian to PEOPLE magazine. “That’s when I was homeless and hungry.”

Tiffany Haddish attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She continued describing how she would maneuver her way to the buffet lines and open bars at a hotel that frequently hosted wedding parties in Los Angeles’ Westchester neighborhood.

“I would have two or three drinks, and then I would grab the microphone and be like, ‘I just want to say that you are the most beautiful couple,’” detailed the Nobody’s Fool star. “Everybody would be looking at me like, ‘Who is this Black girl at our wedding?’”

Tiffany Haddish speaks onstage at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Erika Goldring/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

With both a new film, Haunted Mansion, and a season of The Afterparty on the way, the on-screen talent recently shared another skill. Earlier this year, Haddish revealed two unreleased rap tracks with Lil Jon and E-40, respectively.

“So, I wanna share this song with ya’ll,” announced the Night School actress during last month’s Hollywood Unlocked 2023 Impact Awards afterparty. “It ain’t out yet — this is an exclusive.”

Disney’s updated version of Haunted Mansion arrives in theaters on July 28 while The Afterparty comedy series is available to stream on Apple TV+.