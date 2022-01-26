Tiffany Haddish Jokes About Her Recent DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish spoke publicly about her January 14 DUI arrest as a guest of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The comedian made light of the situation and assured the audience she would not be hindered by the unfortunate event.

“I can say this, Jimmy… I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four… in uniform,” joked Haddish as the audience laughed. She continued, “And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

Tiffany Haddish attends the red carpet of the movie “The Card Counter” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The 42-year-old actress was arrested for driving under the influence in Georgia earlier this month after a witness reported a driver asleep behind the wheel. Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers confirmed a vehicle was pulled over while pulling into a local residence by Peachtree City Police. Haddish was released after paying a $1,666 bond, and a court date has neither been confirmed nor revealed.

“Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence,” police told PEOPLE. “She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident.”

The Girls Trip star also spoke about the death of comedian and actor Bob Saget during her appearance on The Tonight Show. Saget died on January 9th, and the two shared a close relationship.

“[Saget] was like a big mentor to me, a big brother, a father figure. He meant a lot to me,” Haddish told Fallon. “Funny man. He was the first white man to ever tell me, ‘Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don’t worry about nothing. Just be you.’ That was huge for me.”

Watch the full conversation between Tiffany Haddish and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show below.