Tiffany Haddish Receives Support From Fans Following DUI Arrest

Comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested last Friday (Jan. 14) and charged with driving under the influence in Georgia. According to the Associated Press, the 42-year-old talent was picked up by Peachtree City Police at around 2:30 a.m. after a tip suggested a driver falling asleep at the wheel on a highway.

Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers confirmed a vehicle matching the caller’s description was stopped as it pulled into the yard of a local residence with Haddish behind the wheel. The Self Made actress was released after paying a $1,666 bond. A court date has neither been confirmed nor revealed.

After news of the arrest spread on social media, fans of the Girls Trip star shared support for Haddish on social media. Many opted to send prayers and kind thoughts, suggesting the comedian may be dealing with a heavy amount of grief.

“We gone pray for Tiffany Haddish. She recently lost her grandmother who raised her, her dog and 2 close friends,” tweeted one user.

“Tiffany Haddish just lost a relationship, her dog, her grandmother, and she was close friends with Bob Saget. Praying for her,” added another.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Haddish shared the impact Saget had on her life. Bob Saget died unexpectedly at the age of 65 on Jan. 9.

“I’m going through some things over here,” she revealed to ET‘s Nischelle Turner. “My personal life is in shambles. This year people are like ‘Happy New Year!’ I’m like, no, neutral New Year. I’m gonna be neutral in the year.”

“That man—he taught me so much,” she added. “I met him when I was 16 at the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp. He was always encouraging and kind.”

Haddish continued, “You know when you watch TV shows and you’re like, ‘I wish I had a dad like that?’ He became like this—he was instantly like a father figure to me.”